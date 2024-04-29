"Anything can happen" - Danial Williams won't be surprised if Denis Puric pulls off upset win over mighty Rodtang

Three-sport ONE athlete Danial Williams says fans shouldn't count out Denis Puric's chances against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

After all, combat sports is still the most unpredictable spectacle there is, especially when it involves two warriors who both possess ridiculous destructive power in their fists.

Now healed from his hand injury, 'The Iron Man' will return to action at ONE 167 on June 7, where he'll face 'The Bosnian Menace' in a three-round flyweight kickboxing war at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodtang, the longtime flyweight Muay Thai kingpin, is no doubt the favorite in this matchup.

However, Williams said this fight could be much closer than most fans think, since Puric will come in with everything he's got.

'Mini T' said in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA:

"They've got an almost similar height, similar style, and in those gloves, anything can happen."

Williams, of course, is speaking from experience, having shared the circle with Rodtang before.

While obviously the underdog, the Australian-Thai had his moments and gave Rodtang a proper scrap in 2021, despite falling short on the judges' scorecards after three rounds.

Meanwhile, Puric will be in a similar predicament against the Thai destroyer.

While he certainly has a puncher's chance, there has to be a lot of weight behind those strikes since he'll take on arguably the most indestructible iron chin in the striking arts.

Danial Williams says Denis Puric will throw the kitchen sink vs. Rodtang

Denis Puric has been lobbying for a fight with Rodtang every chance he gets on the microphone.

Now that he finally gets what he's been longing for, 'The Bosnian Menace' will no doubt fight like there's no tomorrow. Danial Williams certainly thinks so, saying in the same Sportskeeda MMA interview:

"I'm still tipping Rodtang, but it won't be too much of a shock if 'The Bosnian Menace' wins, because this is the fight for him. He's getting a bit older, and this is the one. He's going to throw his body on the line."

ONE 167 is available free live in US primetime for Prime Video subscribers in North America.