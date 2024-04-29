“He won’t be too pressured” - Danial Williams says Rodtang will have Denis Puric sorted at ONE 167

Danial Williams predicts a win for reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his upcoming matchup with Denis Puric.

The pair will collide for a flyweight kickboxing fight on June 7 at ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Williams gave his official verdict in his recent talk with Sportskeeda MMA, where he cited his own experience fighting the Thai superstar as he claimed:

"For Rodtang, I think he won't be too pressured for this one. I expect him to fight at his best. He's a bit hard to deal with so I know exactly what he'll do to get this win."

Danial Williams and Rodtang threw hands in April 2021 at ONE on TNT I, where the former was dealt a unanimous decision loss at the hands of the Thai star.

'Mini T's' conviction about his forecast is firm despite the recent stain on 'The Iron Man's' record after receiving a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Superlek Kiatmoo9 last September at ONE Friday Fights 34.

Danial Williams firm about picking Rodtang to get the win, but an upset for Denis Puric would not be a shock for him

Although he thinks that Rodtang would add Puric to his pile of victories in the world's largest martial arts organization because of his incredible power and constant aggression, he will not be surprised if Puric pulls off a massive upset on fight night.

According to him, 'The Bosnian Menace' has all the capability of beating the Jitmuanong Gym representative, especially now that he has won two of his previous bouts in ONE.

Furthermore, he has one-shot knockout power that Rodtang should be wary of.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.