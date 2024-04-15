WATCH: Rodtang Jitmuangnon humbles Jonathan Haggerty in second encounter

The epic rivalry between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Jonathan Haggerty began in August 2019 when the former challenged the latter for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title at ONE: Dawn of Heroes.

That first meeting went in favor of the Thai hero, who outpointed Haggerty after five rounds of epic action to become the new undisputed king of the division. However, Haggerty wasn't convinced that the decision was correct, which is why he asked for a world title rematch with the Thai star.

In January 2020, the two Muay Thai superstars once again crossed paths at ONE: A New Tomorrow to determine the better fighter between them.

The full fight of their second battle was posted by ONE Championship on its official YouTube channel:

"Before reigning king Rodtang Jitmuangnon takes on British upstart Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix quarterfinals at ONE 157 on May 20, relive "The Iron Man's" legendary rematch with British superstar Jonathan Haggerty in 2020!"

See the video below:

Unlike their first fight, where the judges needed to decide the winner, 'The Iron Man' erased all the doubts that surrounded the result with an incredible performance to engineer a third-round TKO finish.

'The Iron Man' fully utilized the power that he possessed to stop 'The General' and retain the 26-pound golden belt.

Rodtang calls out Jonathan Haggerty to see who the "real G" is

Four years after their last match, the Thai megastar and Haggerty have both experienced enormous success on their journey in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Their careers have blossomed, with Rodtang keeping the ONE flyweight world title in his possession and Haggerty securing rare two-sport world title status in the bantamweight division.

But, the Jitmuangnon Gym representative wants another piece of the Knowlesy Academy athlete after he called him out through a social media post back in February. In the said post, Rodtang wanted to know who the "real G" is between him and Haggerty.

