Flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang calls out two-sport champ Jonathan Haggerty to an epic trilogy to “see who the real G is”

Putting away title challengers left and right is going to allow a ONE world championship holder to fight in the biggest of spectacles. That might be the direction that Jonathan Haggerty could find himself going in throughout 2024.

‘The General’ is coming off another spectacular showing against rival Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 to defend his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Haggerty put together a world champion-caliber performance by sending Lobo to the floor twice, with the final right-hand putting him away for good via TKO in the third round.

That kind of response had the combat sports world buzzing and also drew the attention of another ONE world champion in the form of reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

‘The Iron Man’ took to his Instagram account to congratulate the 27-year-old on his performance while also calling him out for another fight, which would be their third encounter:

“Congratulations on your last fight. You fought very well. Now come fight me again so we can see who the real G is 🔥”

How Jonathan Haggerty fared in his fights against Rodtang

Haggerty became the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion following a stellar showing against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao. In Haggerty’s first defense, he would face Rodtang.

To Haggerty’s credit, he did land some big shots of his own against the durable Rodtang, but the Thai megastar seemed impervious to even the hardest of shots and pulled off two straight hard-fought victories against Haggerty.

Certainly, no one would object to a potential third clash between them, especially if the third fight happens at bantamweight.