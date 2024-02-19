WATCH: Jonathan Haggerty completes insane comeback to retain bantamweight Muay Thai throne against Felipe Lobo

The greatest fighters in the world are no strangers to setbacks when it comes time to fight night. There have been times where they were forced to contemplate whether they enacted the right game plan against an opponent that is willing to walk them down.

For ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty, he faced that same predicament at ONE Fight Night 19.

‘The Demolition Man’ struck first during their awaited main event matchup as he battered Haggerty with body shots and stinging punches to the head to score the first knockdown of the bout.

‘The General’ was seen as the favorite entering the bout due to his two-sport ONE world champion status, but Lobo proved that he had the power to stop Haggerty if given the chance.

The English star would enact his revenge plan in round two as he rocked the Brazilian with an all-out attack in round two, eventually cracking through Lobo’s defense with a big hook to the face to even up the knockdown count.

Sensing momentum on his side, Haggerty landed the fight-ending punch with a picture-perfect haymaker to Lobo that forced referee Olivier Coste to call off the bout in the third in a stunning display of heart.

Who could be next for Jonathan Haggerty?

With his victory over Lobo marking his sixth-straight win inside ONE Championship, Haggerty’s upward momentum has shown no signs of slowing down.

Even before he defended the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Lobo, fans were already thinking of his next opponent, with some pining for a trilogy bout with ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

But as he pointed out in the post-fight interview, Haggerty wants three-sport royalty and is gunning to challenge Fabricio Andrade for the ONE bantamweight MMA world championship.