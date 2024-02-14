Jonathan Haggerty has had no shortage of success since making his way to ONE Championship in 2019. There is definitely a case for him to be considered as one of the best Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters in the modern era.

Haggerty has been a constant fixture within the world’s largest martial arts promotion thanks to his elite-level performances, which catapulted him to becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

Only a handful of stars in the past have accomplished what he has, and if his hint at fighting Fabricio Andrade for his ONE bantamweight MMA world championship is anything to go by, he wants to become the second-ever three-sport ONE world champion.

But before that, he will need to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, February 16.

Ahead of the bout, ONE Championship reminded fans of Haggerty’s best wins thus far and fans showered him with love in the comments.:

“ALL MY HOMIES LOVE HAGGERTY”

“THE GENERAL WILL WIN”

“It’s gonna be a banger! That’s for sure!”

“That’s cos [he’s] the best’

Fans drum up future fights for Jonathan Haggerty

Despite the looming danger that ‘The Demolition Man’ presents for Haggerty, that has not stopped fans from putting together dream opponents that they want to see the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion share the circle with:

“Give us Rodtang vs Haggerty 3. We need that trilogy”

“He has to fight [Hiroki] Akimoto”

Revisiting his history with Rodtang would definitely be an interesting idea as ‘The Iron Man’ defeated him twice, although the former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion is also a great opponent for Haggerty.

