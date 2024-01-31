WATCH: When the rivalry between world champs Jonathan Haggerty, Rodtang Jitmuangnon defined a division

ONE Championship has held a lot of must-watch bouts through the years, and one rivalry that has reached legendary levels happened in August 2019 and January 2020.

English superstar Jonathan Haggerty and Rodtang Jitmuangnon fought over the right to become the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

In their first matchup, Haggerty entered the bout with the ONE world championship around his waist as he had just defeated the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for it in his last match, while Rodtang was out to make a name for himself on the biggest stage of martial arts.

After a grueling five-round clash, ‘The Iron Man’ left the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines, with both the win and the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship as his relentless pressure and non-stop aggression edged Haggerty via unanimous decision.

The rematch was just as explosive as the first, this time with Rodtang leaving no doubt as he sent ‘The General’ down to the mat on four separate occasions, with the last three all taking place in the third round, which invoked a TKO win for Rodtang due to the three-knockdown rule.

What lies ahead for both Rodtang and Jonathan Haggerty?

Currently reigning as a two-sport ONE world champion, Haggerty is set to defend the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo in the main event of ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

As for Rodtang, the Thai hero was set to fight Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 this past Sunday, January 28, but was forced off due to injury.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 19 from your location.