WATCH: Rodtang shakes off Jonathan Haggerty’s onslaught in first ONE world title fight

It’s very rare to see Rodtang Jitmuangnon lose a round - much less two rounds in a Muay Thai battle. Back in August 2019, he certainly had to pick himself up from his bootstraps when he challenged British superstar and former ONE flyweight Muay Thai king Jonathan Haggerty at ONE: Dawn of Heroes.

‘The General’ Jonathan Haggerty had made a name for himself in ONE Championship when he defeated Muay Thai living legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao via decision a few months before meeting Rodtang.

With his confidence and ego on all-time high, Haggerty believed it was his time to make history again but as the undisputed Muay Thai king of the world. And who better to help him reach this endeavor than the pride and joy of Thailand, ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Thai megastar had a massive reputation that preceded his time in ONE Championship. He had compiled over 250 wins in over 300 fights and won the prestigious Omnoi Stadium World title twice, before garnering an undefeated four-fight win streak in a span of two years with the promotion.

His aggressiveness, iron chin, and showmanship especially found some traction with the fans. However, the same would be tested against the first British Muay Thai champion in promotional history.

As soon as the bell rang, Haggerty used his length and height to keep Rodtang at a distance but within his range. He completely shut down any attempt on Rodtang’s part to advance with his signature teep kicks and elbows.

Rodtang, therefore, struggled to land significant shots in the first couple of rounds but shook it off in time to mount on the damage everyone expected him to do.

He ramped up the pace in the third round with more aggression, walking through punches and kicks like nothing, until he weakened the champ with close range combinations.

Haggerty slowed down significantly, taking cover from Rodtang’s most vicious attacks, but he held on, all the way to the final round.

After much deliberation from the judges, Rodtang was ultimately granted the ONE flyweight Muay Thai belt by decision. In the post-fight interview, an emotional iron man stated the following: “[Winning the World Title] is something that every athlete dreams of, and today I made it!”

Rodtang will put his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the line for the 10th time against fellow Thai striker Superlek Kiatmoo9 on September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34. Watch for free via YouTube or the ONE app in U.S. primetime.