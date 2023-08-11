Rodtang Jitmuangnon reminds young athletes to ‘always choose a good path’: “Success will come”

While he may be a ferocious competitor inside the circle, that doesn’t stop Rodtang Jitmuangnon from giving back to young fighters.

With over 300 fights under his belt and having competed at the very highest level in striking, ‘The Iron Man’ is an invaluable source of knowledge. Not only inspiring young fighters to walk the same path that he has embarked on, the flyweight Muay Thai champion is always happy to share the life lessons that he has learned along the way.

Going into one of the biggest fights of his career, a world title defense against ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34 on September 22, the champ took a minute to speak about his career and the advice he would pass down.

In an interview with CUTZRADIO, Rodtang stressed on the importance of why a young athlete must always select the best road throughout their martial arts journey.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“Whether you succeed or not depends on your decision. And always choose a good path. The success will come, you will be successful with more experience.”

Watch the full interview below:

At ONE Friday Fights 34, two men that have reached the top of the mountain in their careers will go head to head as two of the best strikers on the planet fight for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Providing another instant classic from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this fight is simply unmissable.

The entire card will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.