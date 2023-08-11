WATCH: Every single one of Rodtang’s destructive victories in ONE Championship

ONE Championship shared a highlight reel showcasing Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s wins in the promotion.

In September 2018, ‘The Iron Man’ made his ONE debut with a win against Sergio Wielzen. Since then, the Thai superstar has extended his legacy by becoming one of the most recognized fighters on the planet. He now holds a promotional Muay Thai record of 12-0 with an added 2-0 kickboxing record.

ONE recently posted a video on YouTube honoring Rodtang’s success with the caption saying:

“Before ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang defends his gold against flyweight kickboxing king Superlek in the most anticipated showdown in ONE Championship history on September 22, relive all the Thai megastar's wins in ONE so far, including his insane rivalry with reigning bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, his thrilling firefight with Aussie-Thai striking sensation Danial Williams, and MORE!”

Check out the video below:

On September 22, Rodtang Jitmuangnon looks to overcome arguably his toughest challenge thus far. The 25-year-old will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Superlek Kiatmoo9, the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 34.

The Thai superstars were scheduled to fight in March before the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai king pulled out due to an injury. Superlek stayed active since the matchup was canceled, securing two more Muay Thai wins to extend his promotional record to 11-1.

Meanwhile, ‘The Iron Man’ last fought on May 5, defeating Edgar Tabares with a highlight-reel knockout at ONE Fight Night 10.

ONE Friday Fights 34 can be seen live and for free on YouTube by North American viewers.