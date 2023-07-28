Rodtang tells doubters being a married man will not affect his fighting career

In his last fight inside the circle, Rodtang Jitmaungon continued his dominant run in ONE Championship.

At ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5, ONE hosted its first ever event in the United States, giving the fans the opportunity to watch some of the best fighters in the world make their US debuts.

In the co-main event at Broomfield, Colorado, martial arts fans were treated to a vintage performance from ‘The Iron Man.’

Despite his injury and weight cut issues ahead of the fight, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion showed that he was focused on his mission to destroy his opponent and leave the stage as the reigning king of the division.

Stopping Edgar Tabares in the second round, the champ once again made it look easy as he dominated the contest from start to finish. As he continues his run of stellar performances that have made him into a huge star in ONE Championship, the champ has recently gone through a big change in his life.

Taking some time away from competition to get married, Rodtang isn’t worried about sacrificing some of his time that he would usually spend training.

In an interview with CUTZRADIO, the champ responded to the doubters who think he could be slipping up in his career:

“Some people say that I will run out of energy after marriage or I don’t have enough time to train or that it’s going to be my downfall. But I can prove to them that they’re wrong.”

Watch the full interview below:

The entire ONE Fight Night 10 is available to watch back via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.