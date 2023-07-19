WATCH: Get a ringside view of Superlek’s decimation of Tagir Khalilov

ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 just keeps getting better and better.

With barely a month to prepare, the 27-year-old superstar earned his seventh straight victory last Friday at ONE Fight Night 12 in gladiatorial fashion.

He squared off against surging rising star Tagir Khalilov - a fellow Muay Thai striker who’s bread and butter laid on beating Thai fighters - to cement his status as the No.1 contender to the flyweight Muay Thai crown.

For Khalilov, the opportunity to face a high-caliber fighter like Superlek couldn’t have come at a better time. After swiftly ending his last two opponents by knockouts, a matchup against someone in the top five was clearly warranted.

However, on June 14, the Russian slugger proved no challenge to Superlek’s fury. The Thai superstar showed no mercy from start to finish, stifling any possibility of an offense with powerful blows to the head and body.

After a few minutes of the opening round, the skill gap between the pair was astounding. Khalilov is not your average world-level fighter by any means, but that night, Superlek differentiated himself as not just a “good” fighter but a top-tier superstar.

He decimated any chance of a comeback in one full sweep, forcing the referee to stop the contest in round two.

Watch the ringside view of one of the most one-sided beatdowns in ONE history below:

Watch the full fight replay between Superlek vs. Khalilov, and all other events from ONE Fight Night 12, on Amazon Prime Video.