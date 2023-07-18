WATCH: Superlek Kiatmoo9 unleashes hell on Tagir Khalilov for TKO win

ONE Championship shared highlights from Superlek Kiatmoo9’s latest Muay Thai win.

On Friday, July 14, ‘The Kicking Machine’ headlined ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on short notice after the former main event was canceled due to an injury. The reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion accepted his second consecutive Muay Thai match, with the latest being against Tagir Khalilov.

Khalilov was riding momentum after winning back-to-back first-round knockouts. Unfortunately for him, the Thai superstar continued his dominance with a second-round TKO to extend his promotional Muay Thai record to 8-0.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 12 can be seen on Amazon Prime Video. Luckily, the promotion gave fans a taste by posting highlights of the main event on YouTube with the caption saying:

“Relive the Muay Thai madness between ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek and Russian sensation Tagir Khalilov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 12!”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 now holds four wins in the calendar year. He started by securing the vacant ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship with a unanimous decision against Daniel Puertas in January. Two months later, ‘The Kicking Machine’ defended his throne for the fight time, leading to a highlight-reel knockout against Danial Williams in the third round.

Over the past two months, the Kiatmoo9 affiliate has prioritized Muay Thai, starting with a first-round knockout against Nabil Anane in June. After emerging victorious at ONE Fight Night 12, Superlek has several options for his next fight, including ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.