Superlek won’t mind if Rodtang fights Jonathan Haggerty next: “I’m not in a hurry”

After defending his ONE flyweight kickboxing world championship at ONE Fight Night 8, Superlek Kiatmoo9 has racked up consecutive victories in Muay Thai.

Defeating Nabil Anane at ONE Friday Fights 22 and Tahir Khalilov at ONE Fight Night 12, less than a month later, the kickboxing champion has made his intentions clear.

Following his second round stoppage win over Russia’s Khalilov, the kingpin laid out his plans for the future and who he wants to stand across from next time he enters the circle.

Having shocked the world by dethroning Nong-O Hama at ONE Fight Night 9, ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty has had a target on his back since winning the title.

With several challengers all closed in on him at the same time, it’s unsure who Haggerty will face in his first title defense having recently signed a new contract with ONE Championship.

Knowing full well that there are multiple contenders queuing up for their shot at ‘The General’, Superlek added on to his callout that he is prepared to wait for others to have their chance first if he needs to.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post the kickboxing champ said that he is happy to be not be the first in queue:

“Rodtang would also want to face Haggerty, so if that would happen before my [fight] then that's okay. That's why I'm not in a hurry.”

Watch the full interview below:

ONE Fight Night 12 is available to watch back in full via the free event replay on Prime Video for North American viewers.