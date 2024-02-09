“1-0 to me” - Jonathan Haggerty reminds Fabricio Andrade who holds the lead in their bantamweight rivalry

ONE Championship is in an extremely unique situation as its athletes can move around and fight in any of the four martial arts disciplines under the promotion's umbrella, provided that the fighters involved agree to such conditions.

Just this past November, ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade crossed paths with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty over the right to be called a two-sport titleholder.

Up for grabs then was the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship, and fans were right to feel excited for it. The two world champions combined for six victories by TKO or knockout over 13 wins in the promotion.

However, ‘The General’ proved to be the better man that night as Haggerty’s power overwhelmed Andrade’s own, eventually losing via knockout in the second round after connecting on a big right hand down the middle to cap off a whirlwind of punches.

‘Wonderboy’ was not going to take that lightly as he declared that he wants to knock out Haggerty as soon as he is ready to fight again.

The English star immediately reminded the Brazilian with a stinging response on his Instagram story:

“1-0 to me.”

Haggerty to defend ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title on February 16

Before Haggerty even considers fighting Andrade once again in the hopes of becoming a three-sport ONE world champion himself, ‘The General’ will first need to defeat Felipe Lobo at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The current two-sport ONE world champion knows of the threat that the ‘Demolition Man’ presents to his reign and appears ready to thwart his efforts at glory.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.