FREE FULL FIGHT: Jonathan Haggerty starts his legend killer arc with massive world title upset over Thai icon Sam-A

Few things are as compelling to see in the world of combat sports than watching a young and hungry upstart make good on his potential and eventually become one of the world’s most recognized fighters.

That was certainly the case for current ONE bantamweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty back in 2019.

At the time, Haggerty had already proven himself to be a global star after claiming multiple championships since turning pro, but felt as if something was still lacking.

Following a dominant unanimous decision victory against Italian star Joseph Lasiri in his debut, Haggerty’s chance at immortality immediately came in his next bout as he challenged the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Many believed that Sam-A’s veteran experience would be playing a big role in negating Haggerty’s frenetic pace, but it soon became evident that Haggerty was more than deserving of becoming a ONE world champion.

After spending some time getting comfortable inside the ONE ring, ‘The General’ picked his shots and, by the end of the night, was awarded the unanimous decision win and the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship.

Haggerty eyeing another dominant performance

The United Kingdom star will once again look to dazzle fans at ONE Fight Night 19 on February 16 as he defends the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship against Felipe Lobo inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Demolition Man’ is coming off a stellar knockout of Saemapetch Fairtex to book his spot across the champion, but Haggerty is more than ready for a firefight.

ONE Fight Night 19 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.