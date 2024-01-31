“See you in the next fight” - Rodtang hints at return, reveals he’s almost medically cleared to compete

After withdrawing from the main event of ONE 165 due to an injury to his left hand, reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon appears to be on the cusp of a gigantic return to action.

Rodtang was supposed to welcome Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa for his inaugural ONE Championship fight but was forced to watch on the sidelines because of the injury. Weeks later, he posted an update about his recovery.

‘The Iron Man’ recently reposted a video from his Superlek fight on Instagram and captioned the post with:

“90% already in recovery. See you in the next fight.👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻”

The Jitmuangnon Gym representative is coming off a unanimous decision loss to ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their 140-pound Muay Thai catchweight super fight at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September 2023.

Rodtang and Superlek figured in an all-time classic fight that was decided by a crucial yet debatable and controversial knockdown scored by the latter in the second round of the match.

It was the 26-year-old’s first loss in any Muay Thai or kickboxing match in ONE Championship, and he is looking to avenge it as soon as possible. Rodtang opened a massive cut on Superlek’s forehead that left a scar on his face.

Rodtang could either face Superlek or Takeru in his return fight in ONE Championship

With this latest news about his recuperation, Rodtang will instantly jump right back into training inside the gym once he gets the green signal from doctors. There are two mouth-watering fights that the world’s largest martial arts organization could book for him.

Rodtang could potentially rematch Superlek in either the Muay Thai or kickboxing ruleset for an opportunity to avenge his previous defeat and even their head-to-head score, or he could opt to face Takeru and finally make their big fight happen.