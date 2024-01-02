WATCH: Rodtang and Superlek’s mega-fight highlights ONE Championship’s best Muay Thai bouts of 2023

2023 has been a year of non-stop and full-packed Muay Thai action for ONE Championship, as multiple dream fights were booked in the promotion, thus delivering all-out action for fans all around the world.

As the calendar flipped into a new year, the world’s largest martial arts organization looked back at the five Muay Thai fights that delivered the most excitement and spectacle.

The promotion posted the hour-long video on YouTube with the following description:

“Sit back, relax, and enjoy the craziest Muay Thai firefights of 2023, featuring the historic super-fight between ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang and ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek, the explosive five-round showdown between ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Champion Tawanchai and former ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon, AND MORE!“

Check out the full video below:

This epic lineup of Muay Thai bouts is headlined by the 140-pound catchweight super fight between ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

‘The Kicking Machine’ came out on top and beat ‘The Iron’ via unanimous decision to give him his first-ever loss in Muay Thai ONE Championship. It was not the only mega showdown that was witnessed in 2023, as Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn closed the calendar year with their ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title clash.

Tawanchai was able to retain his 26-pound golden belt with a close majority decision result that featured a back-and-forth battle through five rounds. His significant strikes were more apparent, and the judges were convinced that it was a win for the 24-year-old Thai phenom.

Rounding out the other three fights on the list is the featherweight match between Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei in December 2023 at ONE Fight Night 17, the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title unification bout between Allycia Hellen Rodrigues and Janet Todd in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8, and the 140-pound catchweight contest between Seksan and Tyson Harrision.

Superlek Kiatmoo9 opens 2024 with defense of his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title

After sweeping all five fights in 2023, which was capped off by the monumental victory against Rodtang, Superlek will headline the first card of ONE Championship in 2024.

He will welcome the challenge of No. 5-ranked divisional contender Elias Mahmoudi in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 on January 12 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

It will be Superlek’s second world title defense since winning the vacant world championship over Daniel Puertas in January 2023 at ONE Fight Night 6. He previously fended off the challenge from Danial Williams in March 2023 at ONE Fight Night 8.