Danial Williams confident Denis Puric has it in him to upset Rodtang: "It won't be too much of a shock"

According to Danial Williams, Denis Puric could pull off a massive upset against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Williams revealed this during his most recent talk with Sportskeeda MMA. 'Mini T' was asked to give his thoughts on the upcoming flyweight kickboxing match between Rodtang and Puric on June 7 at ONE 167 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The former two-time world title challenger said that although he still thinks that 'The Iron Man' will come away with the victory, he would not be surprised if 'The Bosnian Menace' goes berserk during the fight and potentially gets the massive win, as he said:

"I'm still tipping Rodtang, but it won't be too much of a shock if 'The Bosnian Menace' wins, because this is the fight for him. He's getting a bit older, and this is the one. He's going to throw his body on the line."

Denis Puric called out Rodtang after his unanimous decision win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, and the promotion granted his wish to fight the Thai superstar.

Rodtang and Denis Puric join other ONE Championship stars on the stacked ONE 167 card

Denis Puric couldn't ask for a better card to face Rodtang than ONE 167, as they'll join an incredibly stacked card on June 7. The event will be headlined by the ONE atomweight MMA world title match between defending champion Stamp Fairtex and No.2-ranked challenger Denice Zamboanga.

Other notable athletes seeing action on the same card are Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Jo Nattawut, Mikey Musumeci, Johan Ghazali, Liam Harrison, Kade Ruotolo, Itsuki Hirata, and Adrian Lee.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.