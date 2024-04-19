In December 2023, Denis Puric was coming off a third-round TKO loss at the hands of Yodlekpet Or Atchariya when he fought Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE Friday Fights 17 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

That recent result made him an overwhelming underdog heading into the match since his foe was riding a two-fight win streak in ONE Championship.

But that quickly changed with one shot, as Puric unloaded a powerful left hook that dropped Duy Nhat in the second round of their battle.

ONE Championship posted the clip on their official Instagram account with the caption:

"UPSET ALERT🚨 Denis Puric KOs Vietnamese star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in Round 2! @bosnian_menace"

That left hook punch eventually stopped the fight at the 1:35 mark of the second round, which recorded 'The Bosnian Menace's' second victory under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Most recently, the 39-year-old veteran sustained his momentum by beating Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 via unanimous decision. Following that victory, he called for a match against reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Denis Puric receives his wish to fight Rodtang at ONE 167 on June 7

Puric's callout of Rodtang during his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson was granted by ONE Championship because the promotion recently announced that he will be fighting 'The Iron Man' on June 7 at ONE 167 in a flyweight kickboxing match.

This is a massive opportunity for the Team CSK representative to prove that he's still one of the best fighters in the world and wants to detonate a nuclear strike on the Jitmuangnon Gym representative for a potential knockout finish.

Denis Puric will be Rodtang's first opponent since losing to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 34 and since his hand injury.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

Poll : Can Denis Puric score a massive upset against Rodtang Jitmuangnon Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback