Denis Puric confident he'll "have the advantage" against Rodtang at ONE 167: "I have more tools"

Denis Puric remains confident that he can down Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon when they cross paths at ONE 167, which emanates live from the Impact Arena on June 7.

'The Bosnian Menace' is coming off a stirring win over British hard hitter Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, which earned him a shot at 'The Iron Man' in Bangkok, Thailand.

Now that his post-fight wish has been granted, the 39-year-old veteran is ready to go toe-to-toe with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion in a flyweight kickboxing fight, whether it is a roll of the dice or a step onto greater things in ONE Championship.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Denis Puric shared:

"Of course, I think I have the advantage over Rodtang. I think I have more tools when it comes to kickboxing and he has more chance and more Muay Thai than kickboxing, for sure, because, you know, you get to use the clinch and the elbows. I'm more of a kickboxer myself."

Watch the full interview here:

Rodtang hopes to kickstart things against Denis Puric at ONE 167

While Denis Puric aims to make it three back-to-back wins in ONE, Rodtang will have his eyes locked on a victory after suffering his first loss in striking to Superlek Kiatmoo9 in their historic Muay Thai contest at ONE Friday Fights 34 in September last year.

That evening, 'The Iron Man' fell short to the flyweight kickboxing world champion's striking prowess in their five-round scrap by unanimous decision. The Kiatmoo9 Gym athlete put it all on the line, splitting Rodtang open at every opportunity until the final bell.

Rodtang has sat out of competition due to an injury, which forced him to also miss his blockbuster clash against Takeru Segawa at ONE 165 this past January.

Should nothing come in his way of a comeback fight, Rodtang will be more than ready to put another striking clinic against the battle-tested veteran at ONE 167.

The entire June 7 bill will be available at watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App in U.S. primetime.