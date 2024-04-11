“I’m gonna get my s*** together” - Denis Puric just needs two months to prepare for potential world title fight against Rodtang

Denis Puric is confident he can take on Muay Thai monster Rodtang Jitmuangnon with a training camp in as little time as possible.

'The Bosnian Menace' is coming off a stellar unanimous decision win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21, and he's been flying on cloud nine since.

In his post-fight interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Puric said he needs just two months to prepare for a potential world title showdown against the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Denis Puric said:

"Give me a couple of months, in June I'll be ready. I'll be back in the gym working on my cardio. I'm gonna get my s*** together."

While some critics may see Puric's statement as unfound confidence, or even arrogance, the 39-year-old does own 41 wins under his belt and has three victories in ONE Championship.

Puric was also victorious in three of his last four matches in the promotion.

Rodtang, however, is a different beast altogether.

'The Iron Man' is arguably the most terrifying striker on the planet.

Rodtang puts on an unrelenting pace throughout his matches and is unafraid to get hit during exchanges. His nickname is also a testament to the adamantine chin he has.

Watch Puric's entire interview below:

Denis Puric demands a world title shot against Rodtang

It seems Denis Puric doesn't plan on waiting on the wings when it comes to a shot at gold in ONE Championship.

Mere minutes after he got his hand raised at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, Puric wasted no time calling out Rodtang for a shot at the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

Puric told ONE Championship commentator Mitch Chilson in his in-ring interview:

"Rodtang! 'The Bosnian Menace' wants it all! Next in line, I want Rodtang. I think stylistically, to be the matchup of the year. I have nothing against the guy. I love the guy. I'm a f****** fan, but I'm here to fight the best and he is the best. Let's go!"

