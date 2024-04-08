Denis Puric wants Rodtang fight booked after tough win over Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 21

Denis Puric wants a shot at Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title following his recent impressive victory over the division's No. 2-ranked contender Jacob Smith.

'The Bosnian Menace' was a unanimous decision winner over Smith in their flyweight Muay Thai clash at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The two engaged in a rough and tough three-rounder that saw them make moves and counter moves to send the match in their favor.

Puric, though, swung the tide in his favor significantly after scoring two knockdowns in the second frame.

The British striker tried to make up for lost ground in the third and final round but the veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter continued to find ways to frustrate his opponent and keep him at bay on his way to earning the decision victory.

Asked during the post-fight interview inside the ring by ONE commentator Mitch Chilson on what he wanted next for him, Denis Puric, 39, expressed his interest in vying for the flyweight Muay Thai world title, calling out reigning champion Rodtang.

He said:

"The Bosnian Menace wants it all! I want it all! But next in line, I want Rodtang! I know Superlek is out for Haggerty, so that leaves the door open for Rodtang."

The win at ONE Fight Night 21 was the second straight for Puric. His previous victory was back in December, where he knocked out Vietnamese Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in the second round.

Denis Puric has nothing but respect for Rodtang

While he is gunning for Rodtang Jitmuangnon's world title, Denis Puric reiterated that he has nothing but respect for the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

The veteran Team CSK fighter shared this in an interview with ONE Championship in the lead-up to his latest fight at ONE Fight Night 21 on April 5 in Thailand, where he defeated British fighter Jacob Smith by unanimous decision.

Denis Puric said he is impressed with the incredible journey that Rodtang has had in becoming the superstar fighter that he is now.

'The Bosnian Menace' said:

"I've got nothing but respect for him. He comes from nothing, worked his way up, and became one of the most popular fighters on the planet. But I also think he's taking a lot of what I've been working for."

Rodtang was last in action back in September in an epic catchweight (140 pounds) Muay Thai showdown against fellow Thai superstar and champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

He became ONE flyweight Muay Thai champion in August 2019 and has successfully defended the belt five times, the last one against Mexican challenger Edgar Tabares by knockout in the second round in May last year in the United States.

