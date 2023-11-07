Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat returns against Denis Puric at ONE Fight Night 17

ONE rising star Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is set to electrify the ONE audience anew at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8.

The Vietnamese knockout artist will make his highly-anticipated return against grizzled veteran Denis Puric in a three-round flyweight Muay Thai showdown in four-ounce gloves.

Fans inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok will certainly appreciate what Duy Nhat brings to the table.

The aggressive 34-year-old slugger has an expansive repertoire in “The Art of Eight Limbs”, paired with an insane motor and willingness to hunt for the finish each time.

“No.1” last fought under the ONE banner in 2019 where he racked off sensational back-to-back knockouts over Malaysia’s Azwan Che Wil and Japan’s Yuta Watanabe.

Duy Nhat, who sports a 12-2-1 career record, wants to continue his ascent and make a name for himself in the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai division.

The five-time WMF Muay Thai World Champion, though, will be tested by ‘The Bosnian Menace’, who carries a fierce reputation as a fighter without fear.

With 39 career wins to his name, Denis Puric has mixed it up with some of the best in the world and has plenty of battle scars to show for it.

The 38-year-old slugger would love to bounce back from his previous outing, where he lost to Yodlekpet Or Atchariya via TKO at ONE Friday Fights 17 last May.

If Puric can mimic his solid performance in his win over former world title challenger Tagir Khalilov, he will have a chance to ground the electric Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

As always, the full event will air live on US Primetime free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.