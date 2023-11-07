Walter Goncalves set to face Jacob Smith at ONE Fight Night 17 in December

Brazilian striker Walter Goncalves and English dynamo Jacob Smith will slug it on in U.S. primetime when ONE Fight Night 17 gets underway inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, December 8.

Both men are eager to get themselves into the win column, and with a victory a top priority – this flyweight Muay Thai clash should be filled with a flurry of strikes from bell to bell.

‘Iron Hands’ made a brief transition to mixed martial arts this past July when he took on Chinese talent Banma Duoji at ONE Fight Night 12. Despite falling short by unanimous decision, the Blackthai CT affiliate did well for as long as the fight lasted.

With experience competing against the best talents on the ONE Championship roster, including Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superlek Kiatmoo9, Walter Goncalves will come prepared in all areas against Smith’s dynamite fists.

The latter, though, is equally determined to push himself back to winning ways after a forgettable debut outing versus Rodtang at ONE 157 in May last year.

The 31-year-old Bad Company and Thaifist representative’s ruthless style failed to penetrate ‘The Iron Man’s’ armor throughout their duel.

But given that he was up against someone of Rodtang’s caliber, Smith did remarkably well to hang with the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion until the final bell.

He will also have a team of ONE warriors to get him prepared for what Walter Goncalves brings to the table on fight night. Multi-time Muay Thai world champions Liam Harrison and Andy Howson are ever-willing to help their student achieve similar heights as they have on the global stage of martial arts.

Stay tuned to the ONE Championship official site for more fight announcements or breaking news on ONE Fight Night 17. The entire card will be free to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, December 8.