"I want Rodtang" - Denis Puric demands world title shot against flyweight Muay Thai king Rodtang

Earning a world title shot entails a lifetime of dedication and commitment to one's craft, and battle-hardened Muay Thai veteran Denis Puric believes it is finally his time.

'The Bosnian Menace' amazed the fans last Friday, April 5 at ONE Fight Night 21 during his three-round battle against a determined Englishman in the form of Jacob Smith.

It was Puric's aggression and tenacity that carried him through to a hard-fought unanimous decision victory.

In the post-fight interview posted by ONE Championship on Instagram, he stated his case for a ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title fight against Rodtang Jitmuangnon:

"I've been through a lot of [explicit] in my life, brother. 20 years in the game, coming from a war [explicit] country, bro. As a refugee, I had nothing, man. I was eating off the [explicit] pavement. But look at us now, baby."

He continued:

"Rodtang! 'The Bosnian Menace' wants it all! Next in line, I want Rodtang. I think stylistically, to be the matchup of the year. I have nothing against the guy. I love the guy. I'm a [expletive] fan, but I'm here to fight the best and he is the best. Let's go, [explict]!"

Denis Puric's biggest knockout win in ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 21 marked the Team CSK athlete's fifth fight in the promotion and the victory made it his third overall.

Prior to his victory over Smith, his last fight saw him share the ONE ring with Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE Fight Night 17 last December, where he knocked him out with a well-placed shot to the temple that left 'No.1' unable to answer the count.

Defeating 'The Iron Man' will not be easy, but if anyone can get the upset win, Puric certainly can.

