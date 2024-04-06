ONE Fight Night 21: Eersel vs Nicolas - Main card results from Bangkok

ONE Championship returned to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for a loaded ONE Fight Night 21 card on Amazon Prime Video.

Lions Nation MMA standout Jeremy Pacatiw got things started on the right foot with a quick submission victory over Chinese standout Wang Shuo in the evening's opening contest. With the first-round submission, 'The Juggernaut' has finished opponents in four of his last five wins.

In the second bout of the evening, 23-year-old Songchainoi Kiatsongrit moved to 6-0 under the ONE Championship banner, scoring a unanimous decision victory over Nicolas Leite Silva.

Japanese standout Hiroyuki Tetsuka earned his fifth straight win at ONE Fight Night 21, securing a slick north-south choke against Valmir Da Silva in the second round. Tetsuka now has 12 career finishes with four of them coming by way of submission.

21-year-old Thai prospect Dedduanglek earned his fifth win under the ONE Championship banner and 55th overall, earning a unanimous decision victory over Taiki Naito in an entertaining back-and-forth brawl in the world of kickboxing.

Reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo bagged the first $50,000 bonus of the night, landing a slick rear-naked choke submission victory over Francisco Lo just under the five-minute mark. Ruotolo moved to 6-0 in ONE Championship and announced that he will make his MMA debut on June 7 at ONE 167.

Denis Puric made it back-to-back wins after going three hard-fought rounds with No. 2 ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender Jacob Smith. The difference-maker came in the second when 'The Bosnian Menace' dropped Smith twice toward the end of the round. With the win, Puric has potentially set the stage for a scrap with the division's top dog, Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Heavyweight standout Ben Tynan moved to 6-0 with a first-round KO of Duke Didier. 'Vanilla Thunder' landed a vicious elbow inside the clinch that immediately sent Didier crashing to the canvas. From there, it was just a matter of time as Tynan unleashed a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes, forcing referee Herb Dean to step in and call for the stoppage.

Suablack kept his undefeated record under the ONE banner intact, moving to 6-0 with an elite-level performance against Russian standout Vladimir Kuzmin. Suablack earned the unanimous decision victory, passing his toughest test to date with flying colors.

Main card results from ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video:

Jeremy Pacatiw defeated Wang Shuo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:07 of round 1 (bantamweight - MMA)

Songchainoi defeated Nicolas Leite Silva via unanimous decision (strawweight - Muay Thai)

Hiroyuki Tetsuka defeated Valmir Da Silva via submission (north-south choke) at 3:34 of round two (welterweight - MMA)

Dedduanglek defeated Taiki Naito via unanimous decision (136-pound catchweight - kickboxing)

Kade Ruotolo defeated Francisco Lo via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:48 (180-pound catchweight - submission grappling)

Denis Puric defeated Jacob Smith via unanimous decision (flyweight - Muay Thai)

Ben Tynan defeated Duke Didier via TKO (inside elbow to ground-and-pound) at 2:36 of round one (heavyweight - MMA)

Suablack Tor Pran49 defeated Vladimir Kuzmin via unanimous decision (146.5-pound catchweight - Muay Thai)

