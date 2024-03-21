WATCH: Regian Eersel puts his nearly 2,500-day winning streak on the line in world title defense against Alex Nicolas

It's been more than eight years since ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel has known what it feels like to lose a fight.

The 31-year-old Surinamese superstar is set to put his incredible win streak and his ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship on the line on Friday, April 5, when he returns to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok for ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video.

"It will be 2,491 days since Regian Eersel has lost a fight. An incredible eight years and 19 days. With a 10-0 record in ONE and a 22-fight streak on the line, Regian Eersel faces his toughest test yet when he defends his lightweight kickboxing strap for the fifth time against undefeated young lion Alexis Nicolas."

Looking to end Eersel's incredible reign will be undefeated Frenchman Alexis Nicolas. Training out of Mahmoudi Gym, 'Barboza' is a perfect 23-0 in his combat sports career, making him perhaps the most dangerous fighter that 'The Immortal' has ever stepped inside the ring with.

Alexis Nicolas is ready to shock the world against Regian Eersel

Alexis Nicolas first introduced himself to ONE Championship fans at ONE Friday Fights 47 in January, squaring off with Russian standout Magomed Magomedov. 'Barboza' secured a decisive unanimous decision and extended his perfect record to 23-0.

He looked undeniably impressive in his promotional debut, but fighting someone like Regian Eersel in US primetime with 26 pounds of gold on the line is an entirely different ball game.

Will 'Barboza' live up to the hype and claim his first ONE world championship inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, or will Regian Eersel's legendary streak extend past 2,500 days?

Fans in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 20: Eersel vs. Nicolas live and for free on Amazon Prime Video in US primetime on Friday, April 5.