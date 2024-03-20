Despite his unparalleled dominance in ONE Championship, Regian Eersel won't ever let his guard down against any opponent.

The reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion understands that overconfidence can become the downfall of even the greatest athletes on the planet.

As such, he won't commit the same mistakes when he returns to action at ONE Fight 21 on April 5 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

'The Immortal', who hasn't tasted defeat in 22 straight fights since 2016, will defend his kickboxing crown against Alexis 'Barboza' Nicolas.

Although he's obviously the betting favorite for this showdown, Regian Eersel says he'll never underestimate his opponents, especially with the caliber of talent in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The double champ told ONE in an exclusive interview:

"My opponent is gonna do everything in his power to get the win and to get the belt. Nobody is an easy fight. Everybody is dangerous."

Eersel is indeed one of the pound-for-pound greatest strikers today. Still, the 31-year-old never lets the fame get into his head and exudes the class and humility of a true world champion.

ONE Fight Night 21 will air live on US Primetime on April 5, free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Regian Eersel's last victory at ONE Championship

Two-sport kingpin Regian Eersel sports a perfect 10-0 record in ONE Championship thanks to his well-rounded skills and incredible fight IQ.

His last outing was his fastest win yet, where he barely broke a sweat against the heavy-handed Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 last year.

It took 'The Immortal' just 46 seconds to knock out the dangerous Russian challenger and retain his lightweight Muay Thai gold strap in the process.

Rewatch Eersel's quick night at the office here: