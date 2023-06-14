Regian Eersel shares what Dmitry Menshikov told him after quick fight

Regian Eersel revealed what his ONE Fight Night 11 opponent said to him following their brief encounter inside the ring.

Eersel stepped into the main event spotlight once again at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for a showdown with debuting Russian knockout artist Dmitry Menshikov on Friday night.

Fans expecting an edge-of-your-seat thriller for 15 minutes were instead handed an incredible 46-second finish as Eersel delivered another memorable performance en route to retaining his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship.

Following the contest, Regian Eersel revealed that he and Dmitry Menshikov shared some words inside the ring.

“He talked to me inside the ring. He said, I'm the real champion and he was sorry that he couldn't continue the fight and he thanked me for the fight,” Eersel said during his post-fight interview.

With the victory, Regian Eersel extended his win streak to 22-straight, a feat that has spanned the last seven years of his illustrious career. As a two-sport ONE world champion, ‘The Immortal’ has and plans to continue living up to his moniker, defending both of his belts on a regular basis against the best fighters in the world.

Who’s next for Eersel is anyone’s guess, but during his post-fight interview, ‘The Immortal’ suggested that a return to kickboxing is the next step as he wants to defend his lightweight crown in both sports and establish his legacy before hanging up both sets of gloves.

