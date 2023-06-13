Regian Eersel has no issues having a target on his back: “I don’t see the pressure”

Regian Eersel is sprinting further away from the pack in the lightweight striking divisions of ONE Championship following back-to-back knockouts on the global stage.

The reigning kickboxing and lightweight king of the organization thinks he wouldn’t have any problems maintaining that lead with a target on his back.

During the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, Regian Eersel shared his views on the subject.

He said:

“For me, it feels great to have a target on my back because I don't see the pressure. I think a lot of people think that I am under pressure but there's none.”

After all, the Sityodtong Amsterdam athlete picked up his fastest knockout on the global stage of the organization at ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

After a brief exchange of strikes, the Amsterdam-based martial artist connected with a clipping left hook that left the challenger down and out within just 46 seconds of the contest.

With the win, the 30-year-old Dutch-Surinamese striker pushed his unbeaten run to 22 fights and earned his 10th straight victory under the ONE spotlight.

There doesn’t seem to be anyone who could stop Regian Eersel at the moment, but a familiar name and face could potentially get a shot at the longtime king following a commanding win in the Thai capital.

Earlier in the night, German-Bosnian fighter Arian Sadikovic registered a win over former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Nieky Holzken, a victory that could push him into world title contention.

