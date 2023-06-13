Arian Sadikovic insists he won first fight against double champ Regian Eersel 

German kickboxer Arian Sadikovic is still hot on the trail of ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel, who he believes he defeated in their title showdown last year.

The two world-class strikers met at ONE: 156 in April 2022 where the champion retained his world title by unanimous decision.

Arian Sadikovic performed solidly in the contest, even flattening Regian Eersel in the second round with a knee.

‘The Immortal,’ however, survived the knee and found his bearings once again as the fight progressed, notwithstanding the ferocious striking of ‘Game Over’ in the championship rounds.

In the end, it was Regian Eersel who was judged the winner, to his relief.

Following his most recent victory at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok, Arian Sadikovic insisted once again that he defeated Regian Eersel in their first fight. And contrary to what many believe, he won more than just the second round.

He said:

“First of all, I think he didn't win the first fight. It was very close in my eyes. I see a lot of people say I just won the second round but I don't agree. I think I won more than just the second round.”

It is something he wants to 'correct' if given another shot at the title, which he padded his claim for after defeating former title contender Nieky Holzken by unanimous decision at ONE Fight Night 11.

Incidentally, Regian Eersel, who is also the lightweight Muay Thai world champion, was featured in the headlining match at ONE Fight Night 11, where he successfully defended the Muay Thai gold by knockout against Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes