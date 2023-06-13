Arian Sadikovic vows to put Regian Eersel down if given a rematch: 'I will finish him'

Former ONE lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Arian Sadikovic believes he earned himself a rematch with the division's king Regian Eersel following his impressive showing at ONE Fight Night 11 last weekend.

‘Game Over’ outclassed multi-time kickboxing world champion Nieky Holzken in their three-round all-striking war inside Lumpinee Stadium and walked away with the dominant unanimous decision victory.

Speaking during his post-event interview, Sadikovic reiterated his desire for a do-over with ‘The Immortal’, claiming the outcome would be different this time around:

“So what would be different is I won't lose my focus. When I put him down, I will finish him.”

Here’s the full interview:

After a successful ONE debut against Mustapha Haida back in 2021, Sadikovic took on the tough task of dethroning the mighty Eersel in the main event of ONE 156.

The German standout took the fight to the lightweight kickboxing king and tested him like never before.

In round 2, Sadikovic cornered Eersel against the Circle fence and unleashed a barrage of punches before launching himself for a picture-perfect flying knee that floored ‘The Immortal’.

Eersel, though, survived the hit and took control of the ensuing rounds, as he cruised to a close unanimous decision win.

Sadikovic, however, believes he did enough to win that bout and now has redemption on his mind.

Rewatch Eersel vs Sadikovic and see for yourself:

A possible collision course between these two striking savants may be in order, considering they both got huge victories at ONE Fight Night 11.

The replay of the 10-fight spectacle is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

