Arian Sadikovic suggests he’s among top contenders for Regian Eersel’s throne: “Give me a rematch”

Judging by Arian Sadikovic’s dominant win over Nieky Holzken, the Bosnian-German slugger deserves a shot at the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title. The man himself approves of the idea.

The Hanover resident bagged a pivotal triumph against the multi-time kickboxing world champion during ONE Fight Night 11 last Friday, June 9, displaying a perfect attacking strategy to diffuse any offensive threat his rival presented.

With the victory, more than a year after he failed at his attempt to steal Regian Eersel’s thunder at ONE 156, the man known as ‘Game Over’ hopes to run it back against the now two-sport world champion.

During the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, Arian Sadikovic said:

“I think I'm in the top five in kickboxing a long time ago. But with this win, I'm sure I'm in the top three. I just have to beat Eersel. So give me a rematch.”

The Fightschool Hannover and Team CSK representative was the last to tango alongside the Dutch-Surinamese megastar in kickboxing before he switched disciplines in a bid to become a two-sport king.

During that duel, Arian Sadikovic almost came close to a sensational knockout when he connected with a flying switch knee that landed on the money.

Eersel, however, showcased his mettle as the divisional king in typical style, recovering, restrategizing, and loading up with punches in bunches on his way to another unanimous decision win.

