Arian Sadikovic breaks down his crucial win over Nieky Holzken

Coming into his most recent fight, former ONE world title challenger ‘Game Over’ Arian Sadikovic reveled in his massive underdog role. After all, standing opposite him in the ONE Championship ring was none other than Dutch kickboxing icon Nieky ‘The Natural’ Holzken, arguably the toughest opponent of Sadikovic’s career.

The two kickboxers threw down at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which took place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok last Friday, June 9.

And though some fans expected Holzken to walk all over the German kickboxing champion with relative ease, Sadikovic had other plans.

After an exciting war from beginning to end, Sadikovic was proud to be the man whose hand was raised in victory. It was undoubtedly the biggest win of ‘Game Over’s career thus far.

In the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview backstage, Sadikovic talked about the fight and discussed why he thinks he deserved the victory, despite a close contest.

‘Game Over’ said:

“I think I did well in the first two rounds. I dominated him in the third round, I guess, a little bit. But yeah, all in all, I think I won, 100%.”

Catch the interview below:

With the win, Sadikovic has positioned himself for a possible rematch against reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel.

Eersel defeated Sadikovic by unanimous decision in April 2022, but he’s looking to exact revenge against the Dutch-Surinamese lightweight king.

If you missed Sadikovic’s impressive performance against Holzken, fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov via replay with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

