“It’s the best feeling” – Arian Sadikovic stunned by electrifying atmosphere inside the mecca of Muay Thai

Arian Sadikovic knew he had to put in a career-defining performance to overcome Dutch striking icon Nieky Holzken inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, June 9.

Thankfully for the Bosnian-German striking ace, he went on to do just that in front of the fans that packed the arena at ONE Fight Night 11.

The 28-year-old star took time to settle into the bout, but a quickfire punching combination late in round one allowed him to establish some dominance – and that maintained until the final bell.

Arian Sadikovic’s output continued to force the multi-time kickboxing world champion to retreat in the latter stages. And whenever Holzken did attempt to land a jab or a straight, the Hannover native stood back and loaded up with heavy hands for large portions of the match, a tactic that easily persuaded all three judges scoring at ringside.

Though he was overjoyed following the win, the striker known as ‘Game Over’ was particularly over the moon by the reception and atmosphere inside the world-renowned venue known as the mecca of Muay Thai to die-hard fans of the stand-up art.

During the ONE Fight Night 11 post-fight interview, Arian Sadikovic pointed out:

“It's the best feeling since a long time ago. And fighting again in the ring was a nice feeling.”

His victory over Holzken pushed him back into the winner’s circle under the ONE banner. And if everything goes well, he could find himself in a five-round tussle against Dutch-Surinamese beast Regian Eersel next.

