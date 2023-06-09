Nieky Holzken says he’s never had a scrap outside the ring

Veteran Dutch kickboxer Nieky Holzken knows his responsibilities as a professional fighter and conducts himself accordingly.

This includes not getting into fights outside of the ring, which he gladly shared has not happened yet in a recent Ask Me Anything session on Reddit hosted by ONE Championship.

A user named FlatFootedPotato asked:

“Has anyone tried to fight you outside of the ring? How’d you handle it while knowing that you can beat up 99% of the population?

Nieky Holzken’s answer was short and direct:

“No they didn’t.”

While ‘The Natural’ has stayed away from getting into fights outside of the ring, in competitions though he has gamely fought with much success, winning multiple titles along the way.

That success has continued in ONE Championship, where he has been a noted fighter since joining the promotion in 2018.

Nieky Holzken returns to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video in Bangkok. He will take on Arian Sadikovic of Germany in a lightweight kickboxing clash, part of the offering happening at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

The Team Holzken Helmon affiliate is coming off a short-notice sojourn fighting in Muay Thai in March last year where he absorbed a knockout loss. He is looking to earn a bounce-back win over Arian Sadikovic, who like him is aching to rebound after slumping to a loss in his previous fight.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available on U.S. prime time and is free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

