Nieky Holzken says he doesn’t feel 39 at all, continues to train as if he’s still 25

At 39 years of age, legendary kickboxer Nieky Holzken hasn’t got much left to accomplish in his career.

However, that hasn’t stopped the Dutchman from competing and continuing to improve and put on stellar performances inside the Circle.

Despite all of the accolades that he has achieved throughout the 100 plus pro kickboxing fights under his belt, Holkzen isn’t done yet and shows no signs of stopping.

After suffering defeat at the hands of Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE X over a year ago, ‘The Natural’ is finally set to return at ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9.

Having been forced to withdraw from his fight with Islam Murtazaev in October last year, he will return to action to face Arian Sadikovic.

Stepping inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 9, the veteran is confident that he still has what it takes to compete at the very highest level of kickboxing.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nieky Holzken revealed that physically and in his mind, he still feels like a hungry, rising contender that has plenty of gas left in the tank.

While that allows him to still train the way he always has, it does come with some enforced limitations to make sure he isn’t putting himself through too much strain:

“For me, age is just a number. I don’t feel 39. I don’t train like I’m 39. I train like I did when I was 25. I only have to keep in mind that I have to recover more, eat more, and rest.”

ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9 will be available live and for free for North American fans with an Amazon Prime subscription.

