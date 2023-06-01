Nieky Holzken is more motivated by legacy, not money

Despite his advancing age, Nieky Holzken does not look like he's slowing down at all.

The dynamite from the Netherlands has enjoyed plenty of success throughout his 20-year journey at the top, evolving from one of the hottest prospects in Europe to a modern-day kickboxing icon.

And while most athletes at a similar stage of their careers are contemplating retirement or seeking ‘big money fights’ elsewhere, the 39-year-old is still on a mission to build his legacy.

He can do so when he returns to the ONE fold against German striking dynamo Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11 next Friday, June 9.

In an interview with ONE, Nieky Holzken discussed his ongoing mission to further establish himself as one of the leaders of the sport in this generation.

Nieky Holzken said:

“I have a very good contract with ONE, but I want to win. It doesn't matter. Of course, the money is nice when it comes in the bank after the fight, but the most important thing is winning.”

The athlete with an apposite moniker, ‘The Natural’, gears up for his eighth fight inside the doors of the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, ready to leave a lasting impression again.

After dropping his two-match winning streak to Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE's 10-year anniversary showcase, ONE X, Nieky Holzken is determined to get back to the winner's circle and establish himself as a favorite for Regian Eersel’s lightweight kickboxing crown.

A win for him next week would set him up nicely for a trilogy bout against the dominant kingpin.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.

