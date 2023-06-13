Regian Eersel isn’t keen on MMA move, wants to build legacy in kickboxing and Muay Thai

Regian Eersel has only one thing in mind, and that is to become one of the greatest world champions in Muay Thai and kickboxing history.

The two-sport world champion recently secured his second defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world championship when he knocked out Dmitry Menshikov in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, needed just 46 seconds to finish off Menshikov.

Though he’s practically swept the competition in Muay Thai and kickboxing, Eersel said he’s not too keen on making a jump to mixed martial arts. What he’s interested in, though, is cementing his legacy in the striking arts.

Eersel told South China Morning Post in an interview that he’ll face any opponent ONE Championship throws his way, and he’ll beat them just like he did against Menshikov.

“Oh, no. This is all about building my legacy. They found this Russian guy, that big Russian guy, they will find somebody else. Create hype, and I will stop them also.”

Eersel’s sub-minute knockout of Menshikov in Bangkok was his 10th win in as many matches in ONE Championship.

‘The Immortal’ is now 8-0 in his world title matches and 6-0 in his world title defenses.

Eersel first became the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world champion when he beat Dutch legend Nieky Holzken for the strap in May 2019.

After four straight defenses of his kickboxing belt, the Surinamese star overcame Sinsamut Klinmee to become the first ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion in October 2022.

Though there’s still a ton left in his tank, it’s safe to say that Eersel already cemented his reputation as one of the greatest fighters to ever do it.

