Regian Eersel admits feeling ‘a bit disappointed’ that fight with Dmitry Menshikov ended quickly

The true competitor that he is, Regian Eersel felt a bit disappointed that his most recent fight ended fast but at the same time is not complaining and is gladly taking the win.

The ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion made short work of Russian challenger Dmitry Menshikov in their title showdown at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video on June 9 in Bangkok.

Regian Eersel connected on a grazing left to the head of his opponent and it turned out to be enough to knock out Dmitry Menshikov, who instantly dropped to the mat and was wobbly after, in just 46 seconds of their scheduled five-rounder.

During the post-fight interview, ‘The Immortal’ admitted to having a tinge of regret as he was not able to showcase what he worked for in training for weeks but recognized that at the end of the day, the win was all that mattered.

Regian Eersel said:

“Yes, of course. I already said it in the ring. I was prepared for a five-round battle. And I wanted to show my skills, especially my elbows. But I caught him in the first round already. So, yeah, I'm a little bit disappointed, but on the other side, I'm also very happy, it was a very quick KO.”

By defeating Dmitry Menshikov, Suriname-Dutch champion Eersel made it back-to-back successful title defenses since becoming world champion last October. He first retained the championship back in March against Thai challenger Sinsamut Klinmee by way of a fourth-round KO (body shot).

He also kept his lofting standing as a two-sport ONE world champion, with the division’s kickboxing title also in his possession.

Regian Eersel is now looking forward to taking on the new challenges that will come his way in both Muay Thai and kickboxing and further solidifying his legacy as a top-class fighter.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free on Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes