Regian Eersel didn’t expect a sub-minute finish over Dmitry Menshikov

Regian Eersel knew that he was fully capable of beating Dmitry Menshikov in their world title fight at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video. What he didn’t expect, though, was just how quick his 10th promotional win would be.

The two-sport world champion retained the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. While his fight against Menshikov was hyped as an interesting clash of styles, the only style that was on full display was Eersel’s.

‘The Immortal’, who also owns the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, blasted Menshikov with a quick left hook that immediately staggered and subsequently felled the Russian slugger.

Unable to get his wits about him, Menshikov was ultimately waved off 46 seconds into the first round.

During the ONE Fight Night 11 post-event interviews, Eersel said he expected to knock Menshikov out but not in the manner he did in front of the stunned Bangkok crowd.

“No, I didn't expect it at all. I expected the KO but not that fast.”

Menshikov tried his hardest to get back to his feet, but he was too out of it forcing referee Olivier Coste to end the contest even before it reached the one-minute mark.

The win was Eersel’s second defense of the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title while pushing his ONE Championship record to 10-0 with three knockouts. Eersel is also 8-0 in his world title fights and 6-0 in his world title defenses.

Watch Eersel's entire interview below:

