Regian Eersel bares plans following ONE Fight Night 11 dominance

Two-sport world champion Regian Eersel might be the most dominant world champion right now in ONE Championship.

The Surinamese-Dutch star recently defended the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title against Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video this past weekend at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Eersel, despite the hype surrounding the match, needed just 46 seconds to stop Menshikov and retain his lightweight Muay Thai belt.

Now that he’s secured the second defense of his Muay Thai throne, Eersel looks to once again defend the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship.

In his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson, Eersel said:

“I think I’m going to defend my kickboxing belt up next. I hope so. I want to defend it five more times, so then I have ten times and that’s for the legacy.”

He added:

“Anybody’s welcome. Anybody can get it.”

Eersel is the first and only holder of the ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world titles, and he’s been a world champion since 2018.

‘The Immortal’ captured the inaugural ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship when he beat Dutch legend Nieky Holzken in May 2019. Eersel would defend his lightweight kickboxing throne four times against Holzken, Mustapha Haida, Islam Murtazaev, and Arian Sadikovic.

He then added the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title to his collection when he overcame Sinsamut Klinmee this past March.

Eersel’s 46-second knockout of Menshikov this past weekend in Bangkok pushed his ONE Championship record to 10-0, 8-0 in his world title fights and 6-0 in his world title defenses.

