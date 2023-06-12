Regian Eersel felt nostalgic after knocking out Dmitry Menshikov

Regian Eersel has been such a smooth and calculated tactician that his knockout win over Dmitry Menshikov made him feel nostalgic about his younger days as a marauding monster.

The two-sport world champion defended his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title when he knocked out Menshikov less than a minute into the main event of ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video this past weekend.

Eersel, who also owns the ONE lightweight kickboxing world championship, took just 46 seconds to send Menshikov into the nether realms. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Eersel said he was glad to have taken another knockout win at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

His first KO finish in the storied arena was during his first defense of the lightweight Muay Thai belt against Sinsamut Klinmee this past March.

Eersel said:

“Yes, I'm very happy to get a finish. It reminds me back in the days when I score KOs after KOs. So I hope I will do the same now.”

‘The Immortal’ has now a nice 10-0 record in ONE Championship, but only three of his wins came by via knockout. The 6-foot-2 striker has relied more on his insane cardio and methodical striking to take control of his opponents.

Nevertheless, he’s trying to get back to his old style of just going forward and sending hellfire down his opponents' way.

He did just that when he blasted Menshikov with a quick left hook that immediately sent the Russian slugger crashing to the canvas. Despite Menshikov’s best efforts to get back into the fight, his head was too shaken for him to continue fighting.

