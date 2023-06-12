Regian Eersel reveals he has been working on his finishing ability

Suriname-Dutch world champion Regian Eersel has always been known as a cerebral and methodical fighter but of late has added ‘knockout artist’ to his already impressive CV.

It is something he said he is working a lot on in training to further shore up his skills and remain ahead of the competition. This thrust of Regian Eersel has been reaping huge rewards as his last two fights all came by knockout in his favor.

The most recent of these happened on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video, where the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion successfully defended his title just 46 seconds into the fight.

Regian Eersel KO’d highly touted challenger Dmitry Menshikov with a grazing left hand that sent the Russian to the canvas. It was in follow-up to a straight right and a flying knee that ‘The Immortal’ threw.

Dmitry Menshikov tried to stand up after being dropped by Regian Eersel. And while he was able to rise, it was obvious he could no longer continue as he was still woozy from the hit he received, forcing the referee to wave off the match.

It was the second KO win for the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion after his fourth-round finish of Thai challenger Sinsamut Klinmee by way of a solid body shot back in March.

During the post-fight interview following his victory at ONE Fight Night 11, Regian Eersel shared to commentator Mitch Chilson that solid finishes are something he is consciously incorporating to his game.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“‘The Immortal’ is back. I think I want more finishes on my record. So, even in training, I’m trying to impress and put on very powerful punches.”

Apart from retaining the lightweight Muay Thai gold, the win also preserved Eersel’s standing as a two-sport ONE world champion as he is also the reigning kickboxing king in the division.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 11 is available for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

