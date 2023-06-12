Regian Eersel stays true to his word after knocking out Dmitry Menshikov

ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Regian Eersel has further cemented himself as one of the greatest of all time last weekend at ONE Fight Night 11.

In front of a sold-out crowd inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, 'The Immortal' made short work of his Russian challenger, Dmitry Menshikov.

In doing so, Eersel successfully defended his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title for a second straight time. Add that to the times he's defended the promotion's lightweight kickboxing belt, the Surinamese-Dutch world champion tallies a total of six straight world title defenses in ONE Championship. This already makes him one of the finest world champions in both sports today.

Regian Eersel posted about the win with a very confident and undeniably earned caption:

"I Told You.. Only Violence 💣💥"

Only a man of Eersel's greatness can say those words and not sound arrogant or cocky at all. Ever since he blasted through the rankings in ONE, 'The Immortal' has been consistently backing his words with actions. His KO of Menshikov also earned Regian Eersel a sweet $50,000 performance bonus from ONE.

Fans are expressing their approval of the ONE two-sport world champion's marvelous performance:

Comments on Regian Eersel's video

@fight_iq said exactly what we were all thinking:

"How are we not having the GOAT Conversation about this man…?"

@christianbaya_ is a bit more direct to the point:

"💀💥1 shot, 1 kill!"

Here are more fan comments:

More comments on Eersel's KO video

@ianchisolm10 went as bold as saying that Eersel is the best on the planet:

"The best striker on the planet"

@ilonkaelmont applauded Eersel's sharp and violent technique:

"As it should be… sharp and violent 🔥❤️🔥"

Comedian and public figure @jorgenraymann congratulated his fellow Surinamese-Dutch countryman:

"👊🏾🔥❤️🇸🇷 proud of you Warrior! 🙌🏾"

If you want to catch the action or rewatch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card, the event is available via replay for fans in the United States and Canada.

