Regian Eersel says status as a world champion keeps him even more ‘focused’ and ‘sharp’

At ONE Fight Night 11, Regian Eersel secured his tenth consecutive win under the ONE Championship banner.

Stopping Dmitry Menshikov in the first round to close out the show inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, it was a statement performance from ‘The Immortal’.

Getting to the top of the mountain is one thing but maintaining it is a whole other challenge and Eersel has showed no signs of stopping thus far.

As the reigning lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, the double champ has been able to stay one step ahead of all of his challengers in both divisions by keeping himself solely focused on the task at hand.

Whilst some competitors may feel added pressure coming into a fight as a world champion, knowing that there are contenders in line that are waiting for their shot to take what is yours, Regian Eersel thrives off of this added motivation.

In his post-fight interview after his Muay Thai title defense, he revealed that being the hunted is what allows him to stay at the top of his game each and every time:

“A target on my back means that I'm very focused. And it keeps me sharp, and I know people want the belt.”

Barely breaking a sweat in taking out another challenger, Eersel has proven himself once again to be one of the most dominant world champions that ONE Championship has ever seen.

With his mindset and work rate, it will take some effort for anyone to surpass him and take his throne away because as of right now, ‘The Immortal’ isn’t going anywhere.

