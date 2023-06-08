Regian Eersel says his fighting career is ‘all about the legacy’

Some athletes fight for money, some for glory. But for reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel, it’s all about leaving a lasting legacy.

The 30-year-old Dutch-Surinamese sensation is one of the best fighters in the world, pound-for-pound. But he is always one of the most humble champions in all of fight sports.

‘The Immortal’ doesn’t care about the accolades. He doesn’t care about the millions of dollars he will make throughout his career. All Eersel wants is to prove that he belongs among the very best fighters in history.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post this week before his next fight, Eersel echoed those sentiments.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“Yes, I get that feeling. Yes. I hope I can succeed in it. Yes, it's all about the legacy, and legacy for me is important. Let's make it as high as possible.” [1:00 onwards]

Eersel will have the chance to further his legacy this week when he steps back into the ONE Championship ring for his latest world title defense.

Two-sport ONE world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of Suriname and The Netherlands will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line against dangerous Russian foe Dmitry Menshikov at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9. It will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

