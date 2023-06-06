Regian Eersel has a message for the younger generation: 'Life is hard'

Reigning ONE lightweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel is no stranger to adversity, having fought through hardship early in his career, to being known now as one of the best strikers in the world pound-for-pound.

This is why the 30-year-old Dutch-Surinamese star wants to share a message with the youth.

In a recent guest appearance on YouTube channel, Sensai Sam, Eersel shared his message to the youth – the young up-and-coming fighters who want to follow in his footsteps.

‘The Immortal’ said:

“Believe in your dream. Work for it. Surround yourself with people that believe in you. It’s going to be hard, but that is life. Life is hard. You have to test yourself, and you will get there one day.”

There’s no doubt that Eersel is a very inspirational man. From working as a cleaner and cook at a restaurant just to make ends meet, to becoming one of the most talented fighters in the world, it has been a truly special journey for the Dutch-Surinamese star.

Eersel will get the chance to continue to inspire people the next time he’s in the ring in ONE Championship.

Regian Eersel will put his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title on the line when he locks horns with dangerous Russian adversary Dmitry Menshikov. The two lightweights do battle in the main event at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

