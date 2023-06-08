Dmitry Menshikov has no doubt in his mind he takes Regian Eersel’s belt

There’s no doubt in Dmitry Menshikov’s mind that he will walk out of the arena on Friday night with new gold hardware around his waist.

The hard-hitting 25-year-old Russian striker is in for the toughest challenge of his career when he takes on two-sport ONE world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel for his Muay Thai strap in less than two days’ time, but he’s oozing with confidence.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post on fight week in Bangkok, Menshikov was asked if he thinks he can beat Eersel at his own game.

The 25-year-old answered:

“As I said before, for sure I was working hard. I was going to go a very long way. And I can say that each fighter here mostly, all of them are very sure about their wins and why shouldn't I be so sure [of myself]? For me, I am sure of my win. I'm sure in my thoughts and I'm ready to take the belt and I'm ready to defend the belt. This is important for me.”

When asked how he thinks he will win, Menshikov played coy. He added:

“I have no predictions. I'm really sure about my win and the rest, you will see it in the fight.”

Dmitry Menshikov is set to challenge two-sport ONE world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel for his ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, June 9, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

